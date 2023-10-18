What does CBFW mean on TikTok?

If you’re an active TikTok user, you might have come across the acronym CBFW on the app at some point, whether that’s in the caption of a video, or in the comments. Here’s what it means.

TikTok is no stranger to internet slang, buzzwords, and trends that evolve at a rapid pace. As millions of users converge on this app, new terms and acronyms emerge, becoming viral almost overnight.

As with most social media platforms, these terms serve as shorthand communication tools, condensing larger ideas into bite-sized chunks suitable for the app’s quick consumption nature.

CBFW is just one of the many acronyms you have probably at some point encountered while scrolling through your For You Page, whether that’s in the caption of a video, or in the comments. But what does it actually mean?

CBFW meaning on TikTok

On TikTok, CBFW stands for ‘Can’t Be F**ked With.’ This phrase is a declaration of confidence, invincibility, and self-assurance. When someone uses CBFW, they are essentially saying that they are at the top of their game, unbeatable, and unbothered by negativity or challenges.

It’s a modern anthem of empowerment, often used to celebrate personal achievements, showcase skills, or simply highlight a mood of self-affirmation.

For example, a user might post a video of them acing an exam, completing a challenging workout, or overcoming a personal obstacle with the caption “CBFW” to express their pride and resilience.

Or, in response to a challenge or playful competition on the platform, users might use CBFW to suggest that they’re unbeatable or that the competition doesn’t stand a chance against them.

The term isn’t exclusive to TikTok, so you may also see it used across a whole range of different social media apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, Snapchat, and Twitter.

If there’s any other TikTok slang that you’re finding confusing, you can check out our guide on some of the app’s most popular terms here.