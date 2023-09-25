What does CBA mean on Snapchat?

If you’re an active Snapchat user, you might have stumbled across the acronym ‘CBA.’ But what does this term mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

Snapchat is renowned for its disappearing messages, snaps, and stories, and the platform has millions of active users around the world who use these interactive features to keep in touch with their friends.

Like any other social media app, Snapchat has its own lexicon filled with slang and acronyms that have grown from users’ desire to communicate quickly and effectively. But if you are out of the loop, it can be quite hard to understand some of these.

If you’ve seen the acronym ‘CBA’ used in either direct messages, snaps, or someone else’s story, here’s everything you need to know about what it means.

CBA meaning on Snapchat

On Snapchat, CBA stands for ‘Can’t Be Arsed,‘ and it’s an informal British phrase used to express a lack of interest, motivation, or enthusiasm for doing something. It can convey feelings of laziness, indifference, or even mild annoyance.

There are many ways to use this term. For example, a friend might send a snap of themselves lying on the couch with the caption “CBA today.” This communicates that they’re feeling lazy or unmotivated.

Or, after narrating a long story about a challenging day at work or school, someone might end with “CBA with this anymore” to emphasize their exhaustion or annoyance with the situation.

Although it is frequently used on Snapchat, the term wasn’t created on the platform, and you may see it used across a whole range of different social media apps including Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, TikTok, and more.

If there are any other terms and phrases you don’t know the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to learn all about Snapchat’s most popular slang.