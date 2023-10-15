What does ASF mean on TikTok?

ASF is one of the most widely used acronyms on TikTok, and other social media apps like Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat. Here’s everything to know about what it means.

Short-form video app TikTok has evolved into a cultural phenomenon that has introduced new ways of expression and communication to millions across the world.

With its large user base, there’s a continuous creation and evolution of slang terms, catchphrases, and abbreviations that might seem cryptic to outsiders.

One term that has gained popularity on the social media platform is ‘ASF,’ which often pops up in video captions, comments, and direct messages. But what exactly does this acronym mean, and how is it used by TikTok creators and users? Here’s everything you need to know.

ASF meaning on TikTok

On TikTok, ASF stands for ‘As F**k.’ It’s often used to emphasize a particular statement or sentiment, as well as to convey strong feeling or emotions. You may also see the acronym ‘AF’, which often has the same meaning and can be used interchangeably.

This term can be used in a range of different contexts. For example, if someone is feeling particularly tired after a long day, they might caption a post with “Tired ASF.” Here, the word is used to emphasize the intensity of their fatigue.

Alternatively, if someone witnesses something surprising or unexpected, they might comment, “That’s crazy ASF!” In this context, “ASF” accentuates the degree of surprise or disbelief.

Although it is frequently used on TikTok, the term wasn’t created on the platform, and you may see it used across various other social media apps including Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter.

If there are other popular slang terms that are confusing you on apps like TikTok, you can check out our guide here to learn more about what they mean.