What does ALR mean on TikTok?

The popular acronym ALR has a few different meanings online, but what does it stand for on TikTok?

Slang terms and acronyms are commonly used online to save time, with users looking to keep their messages short and straight to the point. TikTok is no exception, as countless of users add hashtags containing shortcodes and abbreviations in their video captions.

The social media platform is filled with creators communicating via the use of acronyms. One of the most popular abbreviations used is ALR. While it can stand for multiple words on the internet, it has an entirely different meaning on TikTok. So, what exactly does ALR mean on the social media app? Here is an explainer.

What ALR means on TikTok

While some abbreviations and acronyms for words, such as 1437, are far off from what you would expect, ALR is one of the few exceptions.

On TikTok, ALR tends to mean “alright,” and it is commonly used across the app. It has the same meaning in the Urban Dictionary.

However, elsewhere on the internet and in texting, ALR has generally stood for “a little respect.” Some have also used it as a short abbreviation for “already.”

The hashtag for the abbreviation has over 46.6 million views on TikTok, as several creators incorporate it into their videos to gain more popularity.

Creators who use the tag upload videos that span a wide range of topics, like beauty content, comedy skits, dance videos, and much more. ALR can be used in many different scenarios.

If you’d like to jump on the bandwagon, you can easily get in on the fun by sharing a video to the app while using the hashtag ALR to bring more views to your page.

Check out our guide here to learn more about TikTok’s popular slang terms and phrases.