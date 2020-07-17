What caused The Walking Dead's apocalypse? Robert Kirkman responds

Popular comic book writer Robert Kirkman has finally responded to rumors about what could've caused the zombie apocalypse to start in AMC’s hit TV show, The Walking Dead.

Since it first aired back in 2010, The Walking Dead has become one of the most-watched TV series in the US, pulling in millions of viewers for its post-apocalyptic action.

While the show follows a group of survivors led by Sheriff Rick Grimes, who is portrayed by Andrew Lincoln, it has never revealed just what was initially turning people into zombies.

What started the apocalypse in The Walking Dead?

Fans of the show have come up with plenty of theories themselves on what could have kicked the deadly infection off, but none of them have ever been confirmed.

One fan reached out to The Walking Dead writer and executive producer Robert Kirkman about what exactly happened at Ground Zero, and surprisingly received an answer.

Although it has remained a mystery for quite a while, he replied, suggesting that the infection could have come from a different planet entirely.

“Space spore,” he simply responded, which was later retweeted by The Walking Dead’s official account, although his response seemingly raised more questions than it answered.

The popular writer has been known for trolling some of his followers in the past, which led to many becoming suspicious of his claims the infection actually came from space.

First, the mentioned tweet is months old and it’s been deleted! Second, it was a joke! I would never reveal something like this in a tweet! https://t.co/sk0PVVsrso — Robert Kirkman (@RobertKirkman) April 24, 2020

He later deleted the tweet and responded to some of the rumors regarding the start of the apocalypse, clarifying that it was, in fact, a joke, opening up endless possibilities about what could've happened, yet again.

While the true cause still remains unknown, it is quite possible that it could be revealed in a future episode or in TWD's spin-off, Fear the Walking Dead, however fans will likely have to wait a little longer to find out for sure.