What are TikTok Resumes? New job application feature being tested

Users from the US are now able to apply for jobs in video form using TikTok, after the platform announced the launch of a new pilot feature called ‘TikTok Resumes.’

Ever since TikTok merged with Musical.ly in 2018, the app has been on a rapid rise to global success. The app has quickly become one of the most popular video platforms, with its viral video content starting trends and building communities worldwide.

They have been steadily building a set of various different features to increase the app’s capabilities, including rolling out several features to allow creators to monetize their content.

Now, TikTok may even be the way that people end up finding employment, after they announced the launch of a new pilot feature on July 7.

The feature is called, ‘TikTok Resumes,’ and as the name suggests, it will allow users to apply for jobs by posting videos that showcase their best skills and qualities.

Job listings can be found through the TikTok Resumes website, after which users will upload their video resume and submit it.

People can apply to companies such as Chipotle, Target, WWE, Alo Yoga, Shopify, Contra, Movers+Shakers, and more. However, job listings are currently only open in the US, and people must apply by July 31.

TikTok’s Marketing Manager, Kayla Dixon, explained that “TikTok Resumes is a natural extension of our TikTok College Ambassadors program, where we previously employed hundreds of college students as on-campus brand representatives.”

She added: “We’re excited to help students and job seekers everywhere unleash their creativity and ‘get the bag!’”

This new feature is added amid the rise of career-related content on TikTok, with creators sharing advice with viewers about how to navigate employment.

While the new feature is only in the pilot stage, if it turns out to be a popular one, TikTok Resumes could become a viable way of finding employment as more companies join the scheme.