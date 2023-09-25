What are Subway’s new footlong Sidekicks?

Subway launched three new tasty ‘Subway Sidekicks’ in various dining locations worldwide, and fans are quite excited about them.

Some chain restaurants are notorious for not changing their menu too much. They might introduce a new selection here and there, but for some places like Subway — what’s iconic, stays iconic.

However, as of this September, Subway has launched three new tasty sides that customers can get with their sandwiches, called ‘Sidekicks.’ But it gets better: Subway has partnered with places like Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon to bring customers newer and sweeter options to add onto their meals.

Since hearing about the new ‘Subway Sidekicks,’ fans have reacted with utter excitement, flooding TikTok with comments about the new “Eat Fresh” offerings.

Instagram: morningbrew Various Subway locations are offering new footlong treats for $5 and under.

The new ‘Subway Sidekicks’ were launched in various locations worldwide. The footlong offering comes in three different selections: a $2 churro, a $3 soft pretzel, or a $5 chocolate chip cookie.

Being that Subway is most specifically a sandwich shop, they’ve partnered with Auntie Anne’s to bring customers a savory and soft pretzel twist. Subway is also now affiliated with Cinnabon, as they will be selling footlong churros from the popular shopping mall chain.

The chocolate chip cookie, however, will be similar to the cookies that Subway already sells, so there is no ‘new’ partnership in place for those.

It is unknown exactly where the footlong ‘Sidekicks’ will be sold, but locations in Missouri, Connecticut, Ohio, West Virginia, and outside the US in Canada, have all reportedly had customers who have tried one of Subway’s new menu items.

After netizens heard about Subway’s new drop, they took to TikTok to share their excitement for the three options, saying, “The only thing good at Subway is their cookies, for some reason. So this is a game changer.”

While other fans of the food chain commented, “As a Subway worker this excites me,” as well as, “This has me checking when Subway is open.”

One TikToker even said they would be going to their local Subway as early as possible the next day.

Another also confirmed that not all US locations offer the ‘Sidekicks’ yet, saying, “It’s only in current states. I work at Subway, and we don’t sell that.”

Though TikTokers will seemingly hurdle over anything to get to the nearest Subway locations that offer the new footlong ‘Sidekicks,’ some will just have to watch others enjoy them from afar, as there is no indication of when or where the trio will be offered.