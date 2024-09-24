What are ‘Footsteps’ on Snapchat?

If you’re a Snapchat Plus subscriber, you might have spotted the ‘Footsteps’ feature on your Snap Map and wondered what it is.

Snapchat has long been a go-to platform for users to share quick updates, stories, and messages with friends. But beyond just messaging, it also offers a range of features that improve how users interact on the app. One of these features is called ‘Footsteps.’

If you’re a Snapchat+ subscriber and have noticed this feature on your Snap Map recently, here’s everything you need to know about it.

The Footsteps feature lets you track how much of the world you’ve explored, keeping a log of your movements on Snap Map when you’re not in Ghost Mode. The feature will display your exact Footsteps on the map, but they are only visible to you.

It’s currently only available to Snapchat+ subscribers, offering early access to what may become one of Snapchat’s most engaging tools.

Getting started with Footsteps is simple. Head over to the Snap Map and accept the Footsteps pop-up by tapping ‘Okay.’ To make things even more exciting, Snapchat will use your location-tagged Memories to backfill your Footsteps the first time you activate it.

This gives you a head start with a visual history of your past travels. After this initial backfill, however, Footsteps won’t use any more Memories — everything will be based on new location data moving forward.

If you ever want to turn off Footsteps, it’s easy to do so in your account settings. Just go to your Profile, tap the gear icon to open Settings, and scroll down to the ‘Account Actions’ section. From there, you can toggle off Footsteps or clear your Footsteps history.

