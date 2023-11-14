What are crystals on Snapchat and how do you use them?
Snapchat is offering popular users to collect crystals on the app which they can later cash out for real money. But how does it work? Here’s everything you need to know.
Snapchat continues to be an immensely popular platform, as it makes it super easy to send your friends disappearing messages and snaps, as well as to upload stories for your contacts to see.
The application has gained huge popularity as it also provides numerous opportunities to Snapchat creators.
One of these opportunities is Snapchat’s Crystal feature, which allows users to gain crystals from popular content submitted to Spotlight and then withdraw them into cash.
But how does it work? Here’s everything you need to know.
Content
- What are crystals on Snapchat?
- How to get a payment from Snapchat crystals
What are crystals on Snapchat?
Crystals are awarded to eligible Creators who engage in payment-eligible activities on Snapchat.
Snapchat recently introduced a feature named Snap Spotlight, where users can submit their videos and content with the opportunity to make money out of them.
When you upload videos onto Spotlight, and it receives more views then Snapchat will reward you with ‘Crystals’ depending on the view count. Later, you can convert these crystals into money.
Additionally, all award history and activity can be viewed in the Crystals Hub. To open the Crystals Hub, navigate to your Profile and scroll down to ‘My Snap Crystals’.
How to get a payment from Snapchat crystals
If you are eligible to receive Snap Crystals from a Spotlight Submission or are an eligible Snap Star (with or without a pending Crystals Award), you will receive a push notification and will be notified in My Profile. Tap on the push notification or navigate to My Profile and tap ‘My Snap Crystals’ to open the Crystals Hub.
There, you will have to start your registration process to be a Snap Star and thereby be able to cash out the money.
Register to receive payments
If you’ve never received a payment from Snapchat Crystals before, you’ll have to register. Here’s how you do that.
- If you’ve received a notification you’ve got crystals to cash out, you’ll have to go to ‘My Snap Crystals’ in My Profile, where you’ll be asked to onboard by providing payout information. This includes your first and last name, email address, state and country of residence, phone number, and date of birth (if you’re a minor you’ll also have to submit your guardian’s information.)
- When you’ve submitted your information, you’ll have to wait for an email from Hyperwallet, which is Snapchat’s payment partner. Bare in mind, it might take a few weeks to receive the email as Snapchat processes your application
- As you receive the email, you need to follow registration instructions and also submit an Access Code, which will appear in the ‘My Crystals’ section of your Profile within 48 hours of receiving your email.
- Upon successful completion of your Snapchat Payout Portal account, you will see any Crystals Awards in your Crystals Hub
How to make a withdrawal and receive a payment
When you’ve finished registration, you’ll be able to cash out your crystals. Here’s how you do it.
- When you are granted a Crystals Award, you will be sent a push notification. Navigate to the Crystals Hub by tapping on ‘My Snap Crystals’ in My Profile.
- When you receive an Award, it will be displayed in the ‘All Activity’ section of the Crystals Hub as ‘Pending’. Crystals take 14 days from the time of appearance in the ‘All Activity’ section of the Crystals Hub to move from ‘Pending’ to ‘Available’, at which time they will become available for cashing out.
- After your Crystals move from ‘Pending’ to ‘Available’, your total Available balance will be displayed at the top of the Crystals Hub, along with the USD cash-out value.
- When you are ready to get paid your available Crystals in your preferred currency, tap the ‘Cash Out’ button! Doing so will initiate a cash withdrawal of all available Crystals to cash that will be made available in your Snapchat Payout Portal.
- You will need to have enough available Crystals for at least a $100 USD payment. Please also note that it typically takes an additional 14 days or longer for cash to be sent to your Snapchat Payout Portal after you have initiated a Cash Out.