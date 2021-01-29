What are Bits on Twitch?

Bits offer an easy way for viewers to support their favorite streamers in the form of a Twitch-specific currency that can be purchased with real-world money – but what exactly can you do with them?

With such a wide range of creators on Twitch, it’s practically guaranteed that every viewer will be able to find something for them on the platform. In fact, they might enjoy a streamer so much that they want to do something extra to show their support, and this is where Bits come in.

Using real-world money, users are able to purchase varying numbers of Bits, which can then be exchanged for Cheers. Using these Cheers allows you access to Sub Only chat rooms, meaning it’s a great way to get involved with your top creators.

If you donate to a streamer you can get chat badges, and the more Bits you donate the higher your badge will be, lasting indefinitely on your profile.

How to buy Bits on Twitch

Make sure you are logged into your Twitch account. Click either the ‘Get Bits’ button in the top right-hand corner of the video or the Bits icon that appears next to the emoticon button in the chatbox. Select ‘Buy’ and choose how many bits you would like to purchase. You are able to pay through Amazon Pay and PayPal. Once authorizing the payment click ‘Continue’ and then ‘Pay Now’ to finalize the purchase.

The Bits will be immediately available for use after you buy them

How to Cheer on Twitch

Once you have paid you will be returned to a Cheer-enabled channel. Click on the Bits icon in the chat window, and select the Cheer you want to send. Select how many bits you want to add to the emote and send.

There is also a way to send Bits that doesn’t require having to open the Cheer menu.

Type ‘cheer’ in the chat window. Add however many bits you want to send by writing the number after ‘cheer’ e.g. ‘cheer1000’ You can also add a message if you’d like, and after sending it will appear with the corresponding Bit gem emoticon.

Doing this is a great way to show your support for certain streamers, and helps you to stand out in a busy chat.