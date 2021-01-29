Logo
What are Bits on Twitch?

Published: 29/Jan/2021 17:51

by Georgina Smith
Twitch text on purple background
Bits offer an easy way for viewers to support their favorite streamers in the form of a Twitch-specific currency that can be purchased with real-world money – but what exactly can you do with them?

With such a wide range of creators on Twitch, it’s practically guaranteed that every viewer will be able to find something for them on the platform. In fact, they might enjoy a streamer so much that they want to do something extra to show their support, and this is where Bits come in.

Using real-world money, users are able to purchase varying numbers of Bits, which can then be exchanged for Cheers. Using these Cheers allows you access to Sub Only chat rooms, meaning it’s a great way to get involved with your top creators.

If you donate to a streamer you can get chat badges, and the more Bits you donate the higher your badge will be, lasting indefinitely on your profile.

How to buy Bits on Twitch

  1. Make sure you are logged into your Twitch account.
  2. Click either the ‘Get Bits’ button in the top right-hand corner of the video or the Bits icon that appears next to the emoticon button in the chatbox.
  3. Select ‘Buy’ and choose how many bits you would like to purchase.
  4. You are able to pay through Amazon Pay and PayPal. Once authorizing the payment click ‘Continue’ and then ‘Pay Now’ to finalize the purchase.

The Bits will be immediately available for use after you buy them

How to Cheer on Twitch

  1. Once you have paid you will be returned to a Cheer-enabled channel.
  2. Click on the Bits icon in the chat window, and select the Cheer you want to send.
  3. Select how many bits you want to add to the emote and send.

There is also a way to send Bits that doesn’t require having to open the Cheer menu.

  1. Type ‘cheer’ in the chat window.
  2. Add however many bits you want to send by writing the number after ‘cheer’ e.g. ‘cheer1000’
  3. You can also add a message if you’d like, and after sending it will appear with the corresponding Bit gem emoticon.

Doing this is a great way to show your support for certain streamers, and helps you to stand out in a busy chat.

Twitch streamer trolls chat with her ‘accidental’ Blue Clues cosplay

Published: 29/Jan/2021 15:49

by David Purcell
Twitch Blues Clues cosplay
AyyTrae / Blues Clues

Twitch’s Just Chatting section is packed full of entertaining moments each day, and a streamer’s Blues Clues cosplay has blown up – for a few reasons. 

As regular Twitch scrollers will know, Just Chatting is a section of the website that’s very varied. Some people record themselves walking around stores, getting out and about, while others just flick the camera on and go live at home.

The beauty of it is that smaller streamers can quite easily see their funniest sketches, or most memorable, be clipped by fans and shared to audiences of thousands.

Well, that’s exactly what happened to AyyTrae, who has a fairly small channel of 60,000 followers.

Blues Clues
Blues Clues
Blues Clues was very popular with the younger audience, during the 90s and late 2000s.

Twitch streamer pulls off Blues Clues cosplay

The Los Angeles-based creator can often be seen playing RPG or co-op games, and enjoys sharing a big passion of hers – music. Though, none of that really caught the eye when she blew up on January 28.

She was giving off the impression that she picked a random outfit for her broadcast. When really, she was cosplaying Steve from Blues Clues, an animated series which ran between 1996 and 2006. As she didn’t announce it, the Twitch chat felt compelled to tell her who she looked like on this occasion.

Reading from the chat, AyyTrae said: “You are dressed like Steve from Blues Clues? I have no idea, zero clue, of who you’re talking about. But you know what I’m going to do, I love doing cosplays, so I’m going to take that and physically write it down.

“That way, I’m going to remember that. So, I’m going to look up that name after stream – Steve from Blues Clues – see if we can work something out.”

Promising to do a future cosplay on the character she’s already portraying was hilarious for those sending her messages.

Maybe, she’ll do it again in the future as well while streaming as this gimmick certainly paid off – with the clip doing north of 26,000 views online.