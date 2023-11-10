Wendy’s Workers only ones left after everyone bailed

After Two Wendy’s workers quit mid-shift, and everyone else called out, the remaining four staff have gone viral – and customers were left in disbelief.

In a video that has since gone viral, a Wendy’s employee discussed a recent occurrence where she, along with three other employees, were the only workers left in the establishment.

Apparently, the Wendy’s in question was already understaffed when the event occurred. The TikToker, Lauren, took to social media to share the experience.

“On today’s episode of why you shouldn’t work this f**k a** job,” she begins, “Who gone take the money? Who gone do the fries? Who gone take the orders? Cause it’s gone be two people.”

Apparently, all the other workers bailed, while one quit mid-shift, and another was fired. Lauren was clearly angered by the situation, stating “I’m finna go home. Y’all not gonna overwork me like this. No.”

The TikTok video, which has since gone on to gain over 20,000 views, sparked an onslaught of comments.

One agreed with Lauren’s claims of being overworked by the establishment, stating “I know this all to well, I work for Wendy’s, I work window but they expect me to take orders, cash, drinks, bag the food and hand it out by myself.”

Another claimed that they “quit after 3 days when I left at 3:00 a.m. and was supposed to come back at 11:00 a.m. the same day.”

Another lamented, “This is me at McDonald’s right now and I got an interview for Wendy’s.”

One even went so far as to share “Wendys was the worst job I’ve ever had and I used to wipe old people’s butts.”

Many urged Lauren to ask for more money, questioning “Why not just call corporate and ask if they will pay you double?”

