Weakest Link contestant goes viral with hilarious WWE answer

A Weakest Link contestant has gone viral online after confusing tennis champion Andre Agassi with wrestling icon Andre the Giant.

When it comes to the world of sports, some individuals are more interested and versed than others. In a recent episode of the Weakest Link quiz show, fans and contestants alike were left stunned after one guest’s answer to a tennis history question.

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan hosted a radio special of the TV quiz show, with BBC 1 host Vicky Hawkesworth’s response sending the rest of those playing along into fits of laughter and disbelief.

Vicky Hawkesworth, Fi Glover, and Owain Wyn Evans were asked what was supposed to be a simple tennis question. “In sport, the US-born tennis player who in the 1990s won all four Grand Slams and an Olympic gold medal is Andre who?”

However, the segment quickly took a turn when Hawkesworth quickly and confidently replied with the answer, “…the Giant.”

The correct answer being eight-time Grand Slam champion was Andre Agassi. The contestant confusing the well-known tennis player with one of professional wrestling’s most well-known figures, Andre the Giant.

Following her answer, fellow contestant Rick Edwards burst out laughing, as did many viewers watching from home. The clip, which has since been posted online, has gone viral across social media. Many replying in the comments section and sharing their amusement at the moment as well.

One Twitter user commented, “The single best answer in quiz show history.” Another added, “Just saw this and spat my tea out.”

Vicky seemingly has taken the online laughter well, responding on social media and stating, “Well I knew it couldn’t be Peter Andre so this was the next best guess!”

She added: “How do we know he didn’t play tennis in his spare time?!”

