Wave House TikToker responds to controversy over new creator mansion

Barely a month after launching, Wave House member Carmie Sellitto has had to address backlash faced by the new UK based TikTok house, as many have labelled him a hypocrite for his sudden shift in content.

TikTok houses such as the immensely popular Hype House and Sway House have proven to be a lucrative opportunity for creators looking to boost their following and collaborate on content with fellow social media stars.

Advertisement

The success of these popular creator groups has inspired a long string of houses inspired by the likes of the Sway and Hype houses, even leading to the launch of kids-only house the ‘Vibe Crew’ in August.

One such house is the Wave House, a UK based creator group that gained traction on TikTok after their bizarre influencer reveals, where the stars were unveiled using jewel encrusted masks in a series of videos staged at their £5 million mansion.

Advertisement

The strange reveal technique had many criticizing the creators, and YouTuber turned TikToker Carmie Sellitto had a few words to say about the backlash in his video “The Truth About the Wave House.”

“I finally have structure to my life. I lowkey finally have a purpose,” he said. “I’m actually doing something now. And now people are hating on me for this. Like what? I’m just trying to be someone, I’m trying to do something with my life, and now people are hating on me because I’m changing.”

“Personally I’ve dealt with the most hate in this whole house. The stuff I used to do back in the day I obviously regret so much, but I’ve grown from that. I’m such a different person to what I was back then,” he continued.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZiVTcazOtdo

“Do people not realize what I’m actually doing? No one in the UK is doing what I’m doing. I’m not trying to sound cringe but I’m kind of making history in a sense for the UK.”

His attempt to combat the negative comments seemed to fall on deaf ears, however, as the comment section of his video was flooded with viewers pointing out his controversial YouTube past, where he found popularity criticizing other creators.

One commenter said: “You built a BRAND and got SO much clout off of making fun of people, bringing them down for who they are, trying to make top comment by being shady etc. You literally hate people for being cringe. That’s why this is a weird transition for people.”

Advertisement

However there were some Wave House supporters dotted in among the criticism, one fan saying "honestly this house is such a good idea! I don’t think it’s cringe honestly people must be so bored to hate on this..."

Despite the Wave House’s rocky start, the new TikTok house has already accumulated 2.5 million followers, and over 23 million combined likes.

Based on those stats and the performance of the creators, it's unlikely that this UK content house likely will be looking to slow things down any time soon.