Watch UltraGear’s Gear Up, Game On stream: 24-hour streaming marathon ft. TimTheTatman, Symfuhny, Clix, more

Calum Patterson . 5 minutes ago

Starting on July 22, a host of top streamers across Twitch and YouTube will be going live for a full 24-hour marathon of challenges and games, part of LG’s Gear Up, Game On event. Here’s how you can tune in and catch the best of the action.

Each hour for the full 24 hours, streamers will broadcast with their own unique game or challenge, including a Fortnite 1v1v1 session between pro players Clix, Mongraal and benjyfishy.

The content creators will all be using new LG UltraGear monitors, demonstrating them as the best gear for the win. As a fully international event, there are streamers from North America, UK, Mexico, Brazil, and Australia.

Gear Up, Game On stream

You can watch the action unfold over the day on the official UltraGearGaming Twitch channel, embedded here for your convenience.

Alternatively, you can check out the individual streams from the creators taking part.

Gear Up, Game On schedule

The streaming marathon will start at 11am PST / 2pm EST / 7pm BST on July 22, and run for the full 24 hours. Each streamer will have a one-hour slot throughout the day.

For Gear Up, Game On, you can watch streamers like TimTheTatman and Symfuhny, who have a partnership with UltraGear, and use their devices for their own gaming needs.

YouTubers Lachlan and The Tech Chap will also be posting video versions of their content for Gear Up, Game On, which you can check out on their channels.

Fortnite 1v1v1 w/ Mongraal, Benjyfishy, Clix

Rounding out the day will be a 1v1v1 Fortnite competition, featuring three of the biggest Fortnite streamers and competitors. This is sure to be the highlight of the streams, which you can watch on the UltraGear Twitch channel, or on the individual streams of your favorite player.

Each player will receive one of the three new UltraGear monitors to play on, and fans will be tasked with guessing the winner on Twitter. Whoever the winner is, there will be a giveaway for the monitor they played with.

LG

Mongraal will be using the 240hz ​​32GQ850, while Benjyfishy will be on the ultra-crisp 4K screen of the 32GQ950, and Clix will have the OLED display on the 48GQ900.