Watch trailer for Addison Rae’s new Snapchat series going back to her hometown

TikTok star Addison Rae is going back to her southern roots with her all-new Snapchat series “Addison Rae Goes Home.”

TikTok sensation Addison Rae is one of the platform’s most popular creators with over 80 million followers, with an added 40 million on Instagram.

The 21-year-old is taking some time away from her busy Hollywood life, and going back home to explore her Lousiana roots.

Rae previously teased in October 2021 that she would be staring in her own Snap series, keeping fans on the edges of their seats.

Addison Rae goes home in her all-new Snapchat series

In an unlisted video uploaded to YouTube by Snapchat on March 2, 2022, the star reveals that she has gone home to show her followers the more deep and personal side of her life as she reconnects with family and old friends.

Advertisement

“So, I’m back in Lafayette to reconnect with my family and friends,” Rae says in the video.

Read More: Oliver Tree challenges Logan Paul to boxing match after heated podcast

The star also reveals that “Lately, my heart has been calling me home.”

The trailer highlights many warm-hearted moments from the star’s career by showing clips of her reconnecting and dancing with her family and friends, while also showcasing how different her life is now that she a celebrity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Creatorflix (@creatorflix)

“Try not to let people steal your joy,” Rae’s mom, Sheri Easterling, says in a warm-hearted moment with the TikToker.

The He’s All That star acknowledges her mom’s words of wisdom by saying that she knows that she can “mess up” at times, while wiping tears off her face.

Advertisement

The trailer ends with Rae telling her that “My life has changed so much in the last few years, But have I?”

The Snap series is set to premiere on Saturday, March 12, 2022, with episodes airing every other day through March 30.

Rae’s series comes a week after she announced that she took a headline role in Paramount’s upcoming film, Fashionista.