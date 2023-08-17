Snapchat users were alarmed when the platform’s artificial intelligence chatbot posted a live update to its profile and stopped responding to messages. This made many wonder if the AI had been hacked.

On August 15, 2023, Snapchat users were shocked to see that their My AI character had posted its own post on Snapchat story.

The story of a short video of what appeared to be a wall left users confused and some even found the picture to be “unsettling.”

Article continues after ad

They got more worried when the AI stopped responding to their messages, with many naturally assuming that the feature was hacked.

Article continues after ad

But was it actually hacked? Here’s everything you need to know.

Unsplash.com: Thought Catalog

Was Snapchat AI hacked?

No, Snapchat AI did not get hacked on August 15. The company confirmed with CNN that the issue with its chatbot feature was caused by a temporary glitch.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

A spokesperson for Snapchat reportedly said: “My AI experienced a temporary outage that’s now resolved.”

Article continues after ad

Even though Snapchat confirmed that it had not been hacked, many users went on to delete the My AI feature from their Snapchat accounts after the incident.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

Article continues after ad

How to remove someone from your Snapchat best friends list | How to allow camera access on Snapchat | How to make a public profile on Snapchat | How to make a private story on Snapchat | How to pin someone on Snapchat