Walmart worker goes viral revealing he was fired for telling customer to “Google it”

A Walmart employee has gone viral after filming himself being fired after allegedly telling a customer to “Google it”.

When it comes to working retail, having good customer service is an essential requirement for the job.

Whether it’s helping customers with a product or maintaining a light and friendly conversation, retail workers are expected to maintain a certain level of professionalism.

One Walmart employee found this out the hard way after being “let go” following an incident in which he allegedly told a customer to “Google” the answer to her question.

Article continues after ad

The employee, Christian, decided to film himself being called in for a conversation with a higher-up — capturing the moment he was fired from the job.

Article continues after ad

The inciting incident took place while Christian was busy with a line of customers and a woman approached him with a question. Feeling “a lot of pressure”, he was allegedly rude and told her to “Google” the answer herself.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Despite Christian’s attempts to defend himself, he was ultimately shut down after telling his boss, “Why didn’t you help her? You’re the free one… you can do all these things.”

Article continues after ad

“We’re going to stop you right there,” She replied. “Because number one, you dont know what my job entails… number two, that’s your area and we’re all responsible for the same thing — taking care of our customers. And so, based on the situation and the outcome of it and the fact we’ve had numerous encounters like this before, I am letting you go.”

Article continues after ad

TikTok: funny..bone..956 Despite his objections, Christian was fired after questioning why his boss didn’t help more.

The clip, reposted by ‘funny..bone..956’ on TikTok, has since gone viral with many viewers split over the decision to fire Christian.

Article continues after ad

“She [is] actually really good at communication,” one person wrote, praising Christian’s boss for her handling of the situation. However, another said, “I think a termination is extreme.”

Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.