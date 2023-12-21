Walmart customers create “beautiful moment” singing Christmas carols in viral video

Walmart customers gathered in the store and sang Christmas carols in a video that went viral.

A Walmart in Kansas City, Kansas turned its produce aisle into a moment full of holiday cheer for a brief moment this season.

As customers shopped for their items, they heard a small group singing Christmas carols.

Deciding to join in, the few people soon turned into a large gathering of customers singing Christmas carols together.

Walmart customers sing “O Come Let Us Adore Him” in middle of store

As someone’s voice led the group in the middle of Walmart, customers joined in to sing Christmas carols together.

The video has now gone viral on TikTok where people are calling it “heartwarming” and a “beautiful moment.”

As they sang “O come let us adore Him, Christ the Lord” from the song “O Come Let Us Adore Him” by Hillsong Worship, the customers held their arms up in praise.

Viewers of the cheerful moment have commented on how nice it was to see people coming together, saying, “Chills! Beautiful. All people worshiping together.”

And, “Proof that our voices might not sound great solo. But together, we sound strong. Amazing!”

The moment even pulled on the heartstrings of a self-proclaimed “Grinch,” as they commented, “I am not a religious woman and I am known to be a bit of a Grinch at this time of year but this made me cry like a baby! Must have needed it.”

Though unplanned, the presence of the holiday season was strong among people who had never met. The gathered group even cheered loudly once they finished.

