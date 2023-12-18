Walmart customer shocks viewers with first drone delivery to their front door

A Walmart customer went viral, after they decided to record their first-ever drone delivery from the store, leaving viewers excited.

Many might be unaware that Walmart are utilizing a brand-new, futuristic delivery service to ensure that customers get their orders delivered on time.

A TikToker went viral on the platform after she recorded an item to be delivered to her home via drone. It can be seen soaring through the sky, straight to Brii’s door.

“We are outside waiting on our Walmart drone delivery. How freaking extra, and here it comes, my son thought it was a plane it is a rather large drone,” Brii narrates.

“It’s about to stop and start lowering down, the Walmart that we ordered this from was maybe a 10-minute drive and from time of order to time of delivery took maybe 10 to 15 minutes.”

So what was in the package? A package of Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies, as well as a water bottle she believes was used to balance the drone.

TikTok excited over first-ever Walmart drone delivery

Walmart’s drone delivery service isn’t widely available, and is only used in a few select locations. This subsequently left viewers shocked when they saw this brand-new delivery method.

“All of this money spent on a drone and I have to find someone to unlock the cosmetics section,” one lamented.

“Wow I literally can’t believe that I have lived long enough to transition from black and white TVs to this, God I’m old,” another wrote.

Some thought it was silly to employ a drone to deliver something as menial as cookies: “I would only do this for an emergency order like medicine definitely not cookies lol.”

“This would be great for medicine when sick & can’t get out of bed to go to the store,” another concurred.

Walmart first introduced drone deliveries during 2022, in select markets in Texas, Arizona and Florida.