Wakey Wines owner wants to fight KSI after getting special edition Prime bottle

The owner of UK convenience store Wakey Wines has challenged KSI to a boxing match, but he has to get ahold of the special edition LA Dodgers Prime Hydration first.

Back in January 2023, just after the release of Prime Energy, the owner of Wakey Wines went viral selling cans of the drink for over $100 each.

KSI blasted the convenience store owner, stating in a video that he “can’t keep getting away with this.”

Prime recently revealed a special edition of LA Dodgers Prime Hydration that is only available in Los Angeles, California, and KSI was quick to say that there “ain’t no way” Wakey Wines could get ahold of the bottle.

The store owner has accepted the challenge of getting the drink, and he wants to fight KSI in a boxing match if he succeeds.

Wakey Wines owner challenges KSI to boxing match

In a TikTok video, the owner of Wakey Wines issued his challenge to KSI. “I accept your challenge, pal. Your challenge to me is to get this bottle,” he said. “You have to accept my challenge.

“When I get this drink in, I want to jump in the ring with you and have a boxing match with you.”

The video quickly went viral, and viewers have shared their thoughts about the challenge in the comments of the clip.

“This man willing to get knocked out for the biggest promotion of his shop. This man’s a genius!” one user said.

Another commented: “Shop is going dead now is what he’s saying.”

KSI has yet to respond to the challenge at the time of writing, likely because he’s getting ready for his October fight against Tommy Fury.

We’ll update you if he does, though. In the meantime, you can head over to our entertainment section to check out more coverage.