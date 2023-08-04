Wakey Wines charges insane prices for MrBeast Feastables after Prime sale backlash

Wakey Wines is selling MrBeast’s Feastables chocolate bars for an over-the-top price after recently coming under fire for selling PRIME Energy cans for similarly outrageous amounts.

TikTok-famous convenience store ‘Wakey Wines’ is once again charging exorbitant prices for influencer products — and this time, their target is YouTube star MrBeast.

Wakey Wines is a popular convenience store in the UK that’s gone viral on social media several times, usually for pricing its products at jaw-dropping amounts.

Article continues after ad

Most recently, Wakey Wines came under fire for charging £100 ($127) per can of PRIME Energy, a beverage line created by YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul.

KSI made his stance on the matter clear, calling out the store in a heated video saying, “He can’t keep getting away with this!”

Wakey Wines selling MrBeast Feastables bars for eye-popping prices

Now, Wakey Wines is garnering attention once again after selling MrBeast’s ‘Feastables’ chocolate bars for an eye-popping price.

MrBeast first launched his chocolate bar line in 2022, which has since expanded to include major collaborations with other influencers and several new flavors (including one actually called ‘Deez Nuts’).

Article continues after ad

Recently, the bars were spotted at Wakey Wines being sold for £12.99 ($17) each — and the internet was left confused and outraged.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Someone needs to Wakey him tf up,” one user said of the store’s owner. “No one is paying 13 pounds for a chocolate bar.”

“Isn’t that $14 or $15 USD?” another asked. “Man, that’s wild.”

“That’s cheap, from him,” yet another joked.

This pricing could be explained, however, by the UK currently experiencing some issues being able to buy Feastables bars. The YouTuber addressed the issue on July 18 after fans had issues buying the treat as it flew off stores shelves due to its popularity.

Article continues after ad

MrBeast assured fans that he would fix the stock issues soon — something that’s also happened in the UK with PRIME Hydration in the past.