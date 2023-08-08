Waitress uses pheromone perfume to increase tips at work

A waitress has taken to using a pheromone perfume to increase her tips at work, sharing how the experiment went on TikTok.

Many hospitality workers rely on tips for a large part of their income, so it’s no surprise that they are trying out new ways to increase their gratuities while on the job.

Now one food server believes she has found an easy way to up her profits, testing out her theory and sharing the results on TikTok.

Alexa Johnson, who goes by ‘alexxajohnsonn’ on the platform, posted a video in which she used a pheromone perfume before work, which claims to trigger arousal and attraction.

Pure Instinct Johnson used a perfume by Pure Instinct for her experiment

Pheromones are chemical substances naturally produced and secreted by the body. They send signals from one person to another and can stimulate sexual arousal, desire, and hormone levels.

Manufacturers have now figured out how to make pheromone perfumes that claim a range of benefits such as improved confidence and increased attraction.

Johnson, however, has found another use for the perfume, applying Pure Instinct before her shift in hopes that customers might be more willing to leave a hefty tip.

“So let’s see if my pheromones being released with the perfume made any difference,” she said, showing viewers her tips at the end of her shift. And it seems the perfume didn’t disappoint, with Johnson’s tables all tipping 20% or more resulting in a total of $231.80.

With over 800,000 views on the video so far, many took to sharing their own experiences using the perfume and it seems it might just be worth the hype.

“I’ve been using this for two years….It was a game-changer!” one person commented. Another also approved of the product, saying “I bought it and can’t even stop smelling myself.”

