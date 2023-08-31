Waffle House goes viral as Florida man noticed for brave decision during Hurricane Idalia

A Waffle House location is going viral for being the only eatery open while hurricane Idalia struck Southeast states.

When in doubt, we order out! But what about when a natural disaster has struck down in your hometown?

Well, one TikToker who braved hurricane Idalia was able to fulfill his hunger during the storm that struck the Southeast, as he made his way to the only open restaurant in his town — a Waffle House.

What’s more, Americans apparently have a ‘Waffle House Index’ where they determine if the storm is too strong for a Waffle House to be closed or not. Can you say dedication?

Unsplash: Wade Austin Ellis Hurricane Idalia struck the southeast parts of the states and is headed towards the Bermudas this weekend.

TikToker notices an open Waffle House during Hurricane Idalia

On August 30th, Hurricane Idalia struck Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. The torrential downpour and striking winds lasted for about 24 hours and ceased the following day.

Cars were flipped, roofs were torn, trees toppled, and land flooded. Not only did Hurricane Idalia cause initial damage, but the residual effect of the rain is still occurring, continuing to make its way into the homes of Southeast inhabitants.

Though one may assume that both restaurants and stores will be closed amid natural disasters like Hurricane Idalia, a secluded Waffle House proved to be in a league of its own when it came to braving the storm.

In a now-viral video posted to TikTok, a man in Florida went for a walk and noticed that his local Waffle House was opened after the greater part of Idalia’s rampage.

In fact, there is actually a ‘Waffle House Index’ that assesses the severity of a storm. If it’s open, then all is well. However, if your local Waffle House is closed, then one best stay inside and hunker down until told otherwise.

The ‘Waffle House Index’ has been around for at least 20 years, originating in 2004 after Hurricane Charley when the Florida Emergency Management director Craig Fugate coined the concept.

Though the ‘Waffle House Index’ may come as a surprise to some, commenters on the now-viral video of the open eatery were at ease seeing that one was open during the storm, saying, “Check out the ‘Waffle House Index.’ Literally, emergency services use it as a marker as to how bad a storm will be.”

While another jokingly uttered, “If your local Waffle House is ever closed get the f—k out of there, it’s the end of the world.”

Though hurricane Idalia struck quite hard on the southeast coast, the storm has since tamed after its August 30th arrival. However, Bermuda residents should take caution, as the storm may hit further into the Atlantic this weekend.