VTuber wins Sega hostess contest and will be featured in Like a Dragon 8

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has announced the winner of their hostess contest, the winner will be featured in two of their upcoming titles as an NPC, and as a bonus, the winner is a popular VTuber.

Throughout its history, the Yakuza franchise, later renamed to “Like a Dragon” has become well known for featuring prominent actors and celebrity appearances for some of its content.

It’s gotten to the point where some players are excited to see and hear what big name will be featured in the games next, AEW star Kenny Omega turned some heads last year when he teased his possible cameo in Like a Dragon 8.

Earlier this year we announced that VShojo’s Kson will appear in a spin-off game Like a Dragon: Gaiden among 5 other contestants as part of the hostess club minigame. But the VTubing sensation was not done just yet, as Kson now also won a role in the mainline Like a Dragon 8 in a separate contest.

Kson wins the hostess contest and will return in Like a Dragon 8

As announced by VShojo’s official Twitter, Kson won a 1 million yen cash prize and a guest appearance in Like a Dragon 8 when it comes out.

The announcement Tweet reads: “BIG congratulations to Kson on achieving her dream of being featured in both Like a Dragon Gaiden and Like a Dragon 8!”

According to one of the replies, by being the overall winner of the contest Kson earned a “spot as a playable returning character using her as the model in Yakuza [Like a Dragon] 8.”

The newest game in the series “Like a Dragon: Ishin!” has already featured another at the time VShojo VTuber Nyanners as a card powerup. Congratulations to Kson, the VShojo group, and all the fans that cheered her on until the very last second of the announcement.