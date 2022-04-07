VTuber Mori Calliope wants to make new songs ‘DMCA friendly’ on Hololive channels

VTuber Mori Calliope assured fans that she will “work on” making sure they can sing karaoke to her songs without DMCA issues in the future, since signing with Universal Music.

Alongside her ever-popular YouTube channel where she has over two million subscribers, Hololive-EN’s Mori Calliope has enthralled her friends with her catalog of rap songs — including her latest release on March 21, 2022.

Since then, the creator announced during a YouTube stream that she’s signed with Universal Music Group, and released her major-label debut single, Capsule.

With signing to a major label, fans became concerned that Calli’s songs would put them a risk of DMCA violations, and she assured them that she will work on making sure they stay safe.

Mori Calliope assures fans she’ll work on DMCA issues

During her stream, the Hololive-EN VTuber read a comment in chat from a viewer worried about other Holo channels having DMCA issues with her new music.

“Um, Let me ask about that cause I would not like that, but we kinda have to figure it out,” She explained. “What I would love to do is figure out a way to whitelist Holo channels, but it might take time. It’s a work in progress.”

(Topic begins at 1:07:41 in the video)

“All of my previous works are fine [to use], they will stay how they are. It’s only from here on out,” she explained.

Anything released before her latest single was released by Hololive — meaning other Holo members are free to use them without worries about DMCA violations.

The VTuber went on to explain that while she figures out the DMCA issues with her label, she’s going to continue playing games like Elden Ring, Terraria, Bloodborne, and Ring Fit Adventure.