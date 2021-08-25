VTuber Gawr Gura weirded out after fan makes a 47 min feet compliation

VTuber Gawr Gura was freaked out by a viewer who made a nearly hour-long video – of just Gawr talking about feet and toes.

Gawr Gura is the most popular VTuber online, amassing over 3 million subscribers on YouTube thus far. They are a variety streamer, although Minecraft is their most-streamed game.

Gawr is a self-proclaimed “descendant of the Lost City of Atlantis”, and much of their visual style is underwater themed as Gawr often sports a shark outfit.

But, they also often mention a fascination with feet, so much so that a viewer made a 47-minute compilation of them talking about feet.

Gawr Gura’s dedicated fan

Growing such a massive audience comes with extremely dedicated fans. Gawr read a viewer message which she read aloud, “Months ago when you said foot mention added to the archive I took that personally. After many, many hours I’ve collected over 47-minutes of you talking about feet in one video. Thank you for the memories and laughs.”

Gawr responded to the video by saying, “I’m ashamed of myself.” She watched the video while streaming, cringing along the way saying, “You actually went through each video… oh my god.”

The compilation video was made by YouTuber Flurrybolt, and does indeed last 47 minutes, with every clip of the VTuber talking about feet. The thumbnail art is the Dr. Seuss book “The Foot Book”, but with Gawr’s face slapped on the cover.

Although Gawr continued to watch for a few minutes, it soon got far too much – even for a self-proclaimed feet obsessor.

Hololive recently announced their second generation of VTubers known as the Hololive Council, and each will represent one of the values of space, time, civilization, nature, and chaos.