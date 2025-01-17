VTuber agency V-Dere unveils 2nd Gen lineup featuring more familiar faces

VTuber agency V-Dere has unveiled its second generation of talents as part of Illus:Eon, a new wave that sees some familiar indie streamers take the stage.

Set to debut on January 17, 2024, the three new members are Tomoe Umari, Alpha Betta, and Hani Hima. Both Tomoe and Alpha are established talents that have made their names in the indie scene, but Hani is entirely new, so you’ll have to wait a little longer to find out more about what she has to offer.

The three are the first additions to V-Dere’s lineup since the agency was first founded in September 2023. While still young, they have shown a lot of promise, being nominated for Best Rising VTuber Org at The VTuber Awards, going head to head with the likes of Phase Connect and VchiBan.

If you’re interested in checking out their debuts, here’s where and when you can watch all of them to make sure you don’t miss out on the fun!

Where to watch Illus:Eon debut streams

These are the start dates and times that were revealed in this fancy trailer for all three debuts, as well as links to their YouTube channels:

Tomoe Umaru: Friday, January 17 – 15:00 PST/18:00 EST/23:00 UTC

Alpha Betta: Friday, January 17 – 15:50 PST/18:50 EST/23:50 UTC

Hani Hima: Friday, January 17 – 16:30 PST/19:30 EST/00:30 UTC (Saturday)

Each debut will last around 30 minutes and give you an idea of the kinds of content you can expect from the new members, as well as first impressions of their personalities. This is a great chance to figure out who you enjoy watching and potentially even find your next Oshi.

After these streams have ended, V-Dere will be hosting a full agency-wide collab on their official YouTube channel, where all six members will stream together. That means Mozumi Pichi, Airi Viridis, and Kirispice will be joining their juniors in what’s sure to be a joyful occasion.

As for what you can expect from the new girls, V-Dere is a VTuber group focused on having fun, so their streams are a great choice for when you want to sit back and relax with a smile on your face. Their goal is to provide fans with a “place of belonging,” and who doesn’t want that?

