VTuber agency cancels plans to debut 9-year-old child after huge backlash

A VTuber agency received backlash after announcing their new 9-year-old talent. After so much criticism, the agency decided to cancel the launch of their channel.

On December 8, VTuber agency Virtual7 announced they’d be launching a new channel known as ‘BA NA NA.’ However, after social media users learned that the debuting VTuber would have been 9 years old, Virtual7 canceled their plans.

“This is absolutely disgusting. Since when does a 9-year-old give consent? The parents are disgusting for allowing this, the company needs to be investigated, and this kid is being exploited,” wrote one on Reddit.

“What were they thinking?!” asked another.

Following the immense backlash, Virtual7 released a statement saying they were no longer going to launch the child’s channel.

“[The] company would like to inform [the] canceled project [of] Kid-VTuber ‘BA NA NA,’ said Virtual7 on X. “The company would like to sincerely apologize for causing everyone to feel uncomfortable with what happened.”

VTuber would have needed content approval from a babysitter

Had BA NA NA come to fruition, the VTuber would have needed their family and what the agency calls a “babysitter” to review and approve all of their content before it went live.

Virtual7 initially noted that the VTuber’s account was approved by the company, the talent, and the talent’s family. They also claimed that their company has psychotherapists to analyze the well-being of VTubers.

“The company has a dedicated team of legal experts and psychotherapists to provide close legal counsel on matters of appropriateness, as well as to support the mental well-being of all talents within the company,” Virtual7 said.

Though the termination of BA NA NA’s account would have been implemented at the request of the talent’s family, social media users weren’t interested in seeing content from a 9-year-old.

Growing concerns in Florida also prompted Governor Ron Desantis to sign a social media ban for children under 14 years old. The new law was signed in March 2024 and will go into effect on January 1, 2025.