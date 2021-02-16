Voice actor goes viral for spot-on Star Wars impressions

A voice actor has gone viral on Reddit after his girlfriend filmed his uncanny impressions of several different Star Wars characters.

It’s impressive when someone can do an accurate impression of any fictional character, but true talent lies in the person who can do every single character from one franchise.

Actor Greg Jones was exposed for his incredible skills when his girlfriend posted a video of him doing as many Star Wars impressions as he could in less than a minute.

He successfully impersonated Kylo Ren, Yoda, C3PO, R2D2, Darth Vader, Old Obi-Wan Kenobi, New Obi-Wan Kenobi, Jabba the Hut, Chancellor Palpatine, and Chewbacca.

The video has subsequently gone viral on Reddit accruing more than 73,000 upvotes on r/nextf***inglevel and more than 23,000 upvotes on r/toptalent.

Fans were amazed at Greg’s impressive range. One person wrote, “I would have his kids, and I’m a dude,” while another fan wrote “Damn, son. Jabba, Chewie, Yoda, and R2D2 are probably the hardest out of the lot and he pretty much nailed all of them. Impressive”

Meanwhile, some were a little less impressed that he failed to include Jar Jar Binks among the plethora of characters, with one person adding a comment that read “Meesa thinks he missed one,” and it seems plenty of people agreed — the comment has almost 10,000 points.

Fans of Greg Jones can find more of his impressions on TikTok where his girlfriend, under their joint account @lucy_and_greg has uploaded two videos of Greg’s Harry Potter impressions too.

He expertly impersonates not only the classics like Snape and Dobby but even can differentiate between the first and second iterations of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore..

Greg has his own personal page too, where he has recently posted sketches where he acts as both Boris Johnson and Donald Trump, and even acts out the scene between Lord Farquad and the Gingerbread Man in Shrek.