Entertainment

Voice actor goes viral for spot-on Star Wars impressions

Published: 16/Feb/2021 17:18

by Alice Hearing
Voice actor Greg Jones Star Wars impressions
Instagram: thathappychap

TikTok

A voice actor has gone viral on Reddit after his girlfriend filmed his uncanny impressions of several different Star Wars characters.

It’s impressive when someone can do an accurate impression of any fictional character, but true talent lies in the person who can do every single character from one franchise.

Actor Greg Jones was exposed for his incredible skills when his girlfriend posted a video of him doing as many Star Wars impressions as he could in less than a minute.

He successfully impersonated Kylo Ren, Yoda, C3PO, R2D2, Darth Vader, Old Obi-Wan Kenobi, New Obi-Wan Kenobi, Jabba the Hut, Chancellor Palpatine, and Chewbacca.

Guy does so many Star Wars voices. @thathappychap from r/nextfuckinglevel

The video has subsequently gone viral on Reddit accruing more than 73,000 upvotes on r/nextf***inglevel and more than 23,000 upvotes on r/toptalent.

Fans were amazed at Greg’s impressive range. One person wrote, “I would have his kids, and I’m a dude,” while another fan wrote “Damn, son. Jabba, Chewie, Yoda, and R2D2 are probably the hardest out of the lot and he pretty much nailed all of them. Impressive”

Meanwhile, some were a little less impressed that he failed to include Jar Jar Binks among the plethora of characters, with one person adding a comment that read “Meesa thinks he missed one,” and it seems plenty of people agreed — the comment has almost 10,000 points.

Fans of Greg Jones can find more of his impressions on TikTok where his girlfriend, under their joint account @lucy_and_greg has uploaded two videos of Greg’s Harry Potter impressions too.

@lucy_and_gregImpression times with @thathappychap Harry Potter Edition Part 2 ⚡️#impression #harrypotter #fyp♬ original sound – Lucy Griffiths

He expertly impersonates not only the classics like Snape and Dobby but even can differentiate between the first and second iterations of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore..

Greg has his own personal page too, where he has recently posted sketches where he acts as both Boris Johnson and Donald Trump, and even acts out the scene between Lord Farquad and the Gingerbread Man in Shrek.

Entertainment

YouTube streamer banks $16k just sleeping and letting viewers wake him up

Published: 16/Feb/2021 17:03

by Jacob Hale
Asian Andy makes $16k in sleeping stream
YouTube: Asian Andy

A YouTube streamer made an absolute killing simply by sleeping on stream and letting viewers donate to wake him up.

Sleep streams have become somewhat of a common occurrence in recent years. While Twitch, YouTube and other platforms are most commonly used to stream gameplay or chat to fans, many have also livestreamed their sleep, with thousands pouring in to simply watch someone in their slumber.

While it sounds weird, there’s obviously something about it that works for people — especially the broadcasters who hit the jackpot and manage to make a pretty penny for it.

That’s exactly what happened for Asian Andy, who banked $16,000 in his sleeping stream.

Asian Andy with his YouTube plaques
Instagram: asianandyfilms
Andy has reached over 1m subs on YouTube — and its clearly paying off.

During his seven hours of sleep — or, a fair bit less considering his viewers were aiming to keep him awake — this averages out to little under $2,300 an hour.

During the stream, viewers could donate to disturb Andy and keep him awake. This meant text-to-speech-donations, with viewers asking Alexa to play loud music or play an alarm to shock him into staying awake.

They also asked Alexa to reveal his location and frequently attempted to trick him into believing there was someone standing at his bedroom window, at one point even saying that someone was there with a knife.

In perhaps one of the creepiest moments of the stream, someone left a note on his window, which seemed harmless and with purely funny intentions but still definitely raises some questions.

It must be pretty annoying trying to sleep and constantly being woken up, but with over 1 million subscribers on YouTube, Andy can’t have expected much more. That alongside an additional $16k in the bank probably made it all a bit more worthwhile.

This is definitely an anomaly as far as successful sleep streams go, but it shows there really is the possibility to make money from anything — especially on the internet.