Viral video shows ‘terrifying’ moment cruise ship hallway floods with water

A passenger went viral on TikTok after filming the ‘terrifying’ moment water started gushing through a cruise ship ceiling.

In a viral clip with 13.5 million views, content creator Amber (dawn7877) showed water flooding the hallway of a Carnival Radiance cruise ship, while passengers were trying to save their possessions.

“Our room flooded on Carnival Cruise Radiance. It’s been 4 hours and no one has came and spoke to us,” she wrote in the caption of the video.

Article continues after ad

The cruise ship, which has a capacity of almost 3,000 passengers, was sailing off the coast of California when the nightmare incident occurred.

A follow-up clip showed crew members trying to clean up the mess, while Amber filmed the damage done to her room, as water covered most of the floor. “Everything is destroyed,” the TikToker can be heard saying.

Article continues after ad

“At 2 AM we were woken up with water gushing into our room from the ceiling. It was absolutely terrifying,” she added in the caption.

Article continues after ad

TikTok users in the comments were horrified by the flooding. “I’d have a full-blown panic attack” one person wrote. “The way I’d grab a life jacket and run to the deck, screaming we’re all going to die,” another said.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“Omg another [reason] why I won’t go on a cruise. I’m so sorry this happened,” a third shared. “I think I’ve seen this film before and I didn’t like the ending,” someone else added.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Others wondered where the water came from and why it was gushing through the ceiling. “Where is the water coming from?” one user questioned. “Why is the ocean coming inside?” another commented.

A Carnival Cruise Line spokeswoman told news.com.au that the flooding was caused by “a burst water line” that impacted “an area of the ship that accounts for less than 2% of its staterooms.”

She added: “The ship’s team members cleaned the area and the pipe was fixed.”

Article continues after ad

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, be sure to check out our coverage.