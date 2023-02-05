Viral video of robot server spilling drinks on the floor sparks debate

A customer’s viral TikTok of a robot server spilling drinks on the restaurant floor has sparked a debate over robots doing human jobs.

Content creator baggedglii posted a five-second TikTok clip showing a robot server waiting at the restaurant he was dining at.

“Just trying to record these cool drink serving robots and this happens,” he wrote in the caption of the video, which has amassed a whopping 10.2 million views.

In the clip, two robots were seen serving drinks to customers. However, one of them rounded a corner and dropped its tray of beverages, which then spilled all over the floor.

“This new AI robot technology crazy,” the TikToker wrote in his video’s on-screen text, along with a laughing crying emoji.

After the robot spilled two full drinks, it stopped and said in its automated voice: “Bummer.”

TikTok reacts to robot spilling drinks on the floor

In the comments, several TikTok users cracked jokes about the robot’s mishap.

“The robot probably got embarrassed,” one user commented.

“The robots are tired, overworked and underpaid too!” another joked. “Please forgive him, he’s our new apprentice,” a third quipped.

Others questioned the efficiency of robot servers and whether they can replace human servers.

“If these robots take over the restaurant industry we are doomed,” one user commented.

“What’s the point when now you need a human to clean it up? Why not just have a human serve from the beginning,” another wrote.

“Well, looks like they’re gonna need a human to clean that up,” a third added.

“I really don’t mind robots serving me drinks. Human waiters can be just as clumsy,” someone else shared.

This is just the latest robot-related video to take off on TikTok; previously, a customer went viral after he was forced to tip the robots that made his drink.