Viral video leaves fans baffled over purse filled with french fries

A TikTok content creator found a lost purse in a bar and cracked up when checking what was inside, as it turned out to be filled to the brim with french fries.

Content creator “Prettyyrozayy” was worried when she found someone’s purse at a bar. She opened the purse hoping to find some sort of ID but her worry quickly turned into confused hilarity.

In her now-viral TikTok with over 18 million views, Rozay unzips the purse and shows off the contents for the camera, revealing a purse filled to the brim with fries.

“Somebody lost their purse at the bar so I’m like hmmm what’s in this purse, maybe we might find this person,” she narrated in the video while opening the purse.

Article continues after ad

“I kid yall tf not,” she says before revealing that the purse contains absolutely nothing but french fries while having a good laugh about it.

TikTok users were quick to leave their thoughts about it in the comments, with many feeling a sense of camaraderie toward the anonymous owner of the fry-filled purse.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I would’ve been so sad getting home without the fries lmfaoooooo,” one user laments.

“I knew I left it somewhere,” commented the official McDonald’s TikTok.

“I feel like we all got this purse“, third user jokes.

Many others felt like this situation perfectly encapsulates their personality, simply opting to comment “me” or “she is me”.

Article continues after ad

Yet another group revealed that this might be an easy way to gain loads of new friends since comments like this: “I wanna be friends with that purse owner,” were also plenty.