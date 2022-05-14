Viral TikTok shows trashed Dollar Tree being run by just one employee

A TikTok has gone viral showing off a completely run-down Dollar Tree store that was being run by one single woman.

Every day tons and tons of bizarre TikToks go viral on the video-sharing platform. With over one billion active monthly users it’s no surprise some more out-of-the-ordinary TikToks now get millions of views.

While some of these videos are more strange than others, one specific clip has gained attention for being both strange as well as potentially harmful.

TikTok shows entire Dollar Tree run by one employee

On May 4, TikToker retailkingb posted a video reacting to a Dollar Tree in Austin, Texas that was a complete mess with shelves destroyed and items thrown about.

The only employee in the entire store, Maggie, was ringing people up and explained what happened as customers grew worried for her.

“I was away for three days, and that’s why the store was closed for three days.” According to her, the entire store shut down the three days prior because she is the only employee.

Deeper inside the discount store boxes are piled up high and a massive water leak has blocked off part of the entrance.

Users in the comment section shared worry for Maggie and were shocked a store could be this much of a disaster.

One said, “This is straight-up abuse. I can’t imagine deciding to shop there. I couldn’t do that to her.”

Hopefully, for Maggie’s sake, she got the help she needs to operate the store as well as some deserved financial compensation.