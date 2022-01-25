Viral TikTok reveals NFL fan’s bet to run on the field before being tackled on live TV

A TikToker has given NFL fans a behind-the-scenes look at what happened moments before their friend ran onto the field and got laid out during the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills playoff game.

While streaking during a sporting event may have become less common over the years, activists and fans still regularly storm the field of big events and games in the hopes of getting their small moment of fame.

It happens in everything from the Super Bowl to the Olympics, Wimbledon, and the World Cup – but it usually ends up with the invader being hauled down by security after a small chase.

During the wild Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills AFC Divisional round playoff game, one Chiefs fan decided to run onto the field, and ended up as an internet meme after getting wiped out by Buffalo’s star wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Chiefs vs Bills Stefon Diggs tackle TikTok

Some of the clips of the tackle have managed to attract over four million views, as fans have taken pleasure in watching the massive hit.

Well, TikToker trentsdreamco has revealed a behind-the-scenes look at what happened just moments before the tackle, as it was their friend who made their way onto the field. It wasn’t just a random moment of madness either, as the TikToker bet their pal $1000 that he wouldn’t do it.

“$1000 to run on the f**king field and get arrested, and spend the night in the drunk tank?” they replied before actually following through on the bet. Though, he clearly wasn’t counting on getting wiped out by Diggs or wrapped up around the neck by security.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load



The TikTok post has way surpassed some of the other clips of the wild moment, amassing over 8.8 million views in under a day of being live on the app.

There’s no word yet on whether the bet has been paid up, but TikTok users are eager to know what happened in the aftermath. We’ll just have to wait and see if there is a follow-up.