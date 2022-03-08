Viral TikTok ‘exposes’ Machine Gun Kelly’s secret guitar feature

A Guitar Center employee has recently “exposed” Machine Gun Kelly for allegedly faking playing his guitar during live performances.

Music artist Machine Gun Kelly, 31, has over 3.3 million followers on TikTok, with an added 18.5 million streams on Spotify.

In a recent video uploaded to TikTok, the “Kiss Kiss” singer was called out for not having his guitar’s volume on during multiple live performances.

TikToker exposes MGK for not playing the guitar

On March 3, a video was uploaded by TikTok user @gunnar_dugrey that showed the “kill switch” on MGK’s guitar flipped in the downward position, rendering the guitar “completely silent.”

The TikToker went on to question whether the 31-year-old actually uses the guitar or if it is just for show.

In the video, the TikToker goes through screenshots of the singer holding his guitar, zooming in to see if the “kill switch” is in the down position, meaning it’s “completely silent.” As the creator cycles through the photos, it’s revealed that in some live performances, the guitar appears to be muted.

The video currently has over 1.8 million views with fans flooding the comments to clown on the musician.

“It’s like when you give your siblings the unplugged controller when gaming – but the band gave him the silent guitar, lmfao,” one commenter wrote.

“I think I saw Jamie Lee Curtis playing for him backstage at Coachella,” another commenter joked.

Although he’s getting roasted online right now, MGK is no stranger to the social media space, having recruited influencers like Corpse Husband for a collab last year — a project where he didn’t break out the guitar for a music video.