Viral TikTok Bikini carpenter has viewers worried about her safety

A woman on TikTok known for doing carpentry while wearing a bikini has viewers across the world worried about her safety.

TheBikiniCarpenter, a TikToker known for going viral doing carpentry while wearing a bikini swimsuit, has viewers worried about her safety as she operates powerful tools like a table saw and belt sander.

TikTok bikini carpenter has viewers worried

With over 600,000 followers on the app, thebikinicarpenter (aka woodbunny) has uploaded dozens of videos showing off her table saw skills.

In one particularly viral video, she can be seen working with a drill and belt sander while in her bikini.

At the time of writing, her video’s been viewed over 60,000 times.

While she uploads a variety of videos each day, just about every video of her using power tools has a handful of viewers worried about her safety.

“This is giving me anxiety, saws, and no protection. Ain’t it, chief,” one user said.

Another commented: “Where’s your protection?”

A third viewer said: “OHSA is pissed right now.”

With how often she’s able to upload videos, it’s clear that the TikToker has yet to injure herself in any way while using the power tools.

