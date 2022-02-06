Viral Pokemon TikTok of ‘real life’ Ghastly has fans terrified

TikToker therevival has gone viral for their incredible 3D animations which bring Pokemon to life in various environments ranging from caves and electrical power plants to haunted mansions.

Therevival is an artist specializing in 3D animation who puts their talents into delivering what every young Pokemon fan dreams of, bringing the world of Pokemon to real life. Their TikTok page has over 300k followers and shows off all of their impressive VFX skills.

Their most recent video is scary and shows a trainer looking to get by a Ghastly in the courtyard of a spooky mansion and grab a Potion from behind the ghost.

Advertisement

They manage to grab the item, only to turn around and get attacked by the ‘mon and its enormous tongue.

While the Ghastly one may be impressive, therevival has actually had a handful of Pokemon videos go viral.

Another one is of a trainer trying to catch a Metapod, becoming frustrated they can’t capture the bug and tossing him into a pile of rocks. The rocks then come alive, revealing they were a sleeping Onix.

Therevival’s funniest video to date is one of a trainer attempting to catch a Porygon in a power plant.

The trainer comes up from behind the pocket monster and tosses a Poke Ball at it, only for it to completely fall apart at their feet.

Advertisement

With the launch of the incredibly successful Pokemon Legends Arceus, fans are more invested in Pokemon than ever before.