Viral Panda Express trick shows how to get 2 meals for under $10

A Panda Express customer has revealed how to get 2 meals for under $10, but people are divided by it.

Fast food hacks are well known on TikTok. A viral video that became hugely popular on the platform showed users how to get cheap meals from McDonald’s, every single time.

Now, people are excited as a woman has shared a promotional offer that allows customers to grab two entrees from Panda Express, for less than $10.

She explains: “I haven’t been to Panda Express in like four years but I saw on my For You page that they were doing a deal, so I decided to test it out.

“Let me tell you, it’s a good one. Basically, you get buy-one, get-one entrees, you just have to get one of their new crispy shrimp or something, I forget what it is. I think it’s chili-crispy shrimp. But you put it in with two of their entrees, whatever the one is with one meat, one carb.”

She received this deal by using the code ‘crispybogo,’ in the brand’s app.

Panda Express customers unsure about crispy shrimp

The video sparked a lot of interest from commenters. Many were thankful to hear news of the deal, and looked forward to saving some money on their next visit: “One bowl is 2 meals for me, so I’d be getting 4 meals for $10? STEAL.”

However, some weren’t convinced by the shrimp entree. One user commented: “I had them yesterday and the shrimp made me barf everywhere.”

Another agreed, saying: “I got it the other day and it was foul.”

Many were disappointed that the deal pertains exclusively to shellfish, as they were unable to make the most of it due to allergies. “I’m allergic to shellfish so I can’t even use this deal. They need to rethink,” another said.

Interested customers can reap the rewards of the deal by downloading the Panda Express app.