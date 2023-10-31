Viral Hawaiian Punch video shows why you should never drink it

A TikToker dad showed his fans why they should never drink Hawaiian Punch, after revealing the process of actually making it, which certainly put some viewers off.

A video released by TikTok user, huntinggeardeals, has made waves on the platform. Fans of the ever-popular Hawaiian Punch were flabbergasted after the dad conducted a simple science experiment, proving the beverage might be harmful.

In the video, he warned viewers, “Do NOT drink Hawaiian Punch,” before going on to conduct the experiment, which involved using the contentious beverage, as well as some hard-boiled eggs.

The video then cuts to a view of several hard-boiled eggs, each of which have been soaked in various drinks. These include water, Coca-Cola, coffee, chocolate milk, and then finally, Hawaiian Punch.

While the eggs soaked in Coca-Cola and coffee were both stained, the egg soaked in Hawaiian Punch was an intense, bright-red color, and clearly dissolved from the acidity.

He explained that his kid’s science project prompted him to conduct the experiment, which allowed you to see which beverages might stain your teeth. He was clearly concerned, however, when he found the effects of Hawaiian Punch, questioning, “If this is dissolving an egg, what is it doing inside of your body?”

The video, which has since gained over 5 million views, saw everyone rallying against the beverage. Users say that they always knew something was wrong with Hawaiian Punch.

One commented, “I’ve never liked Hawaiian Punch cause no matter how long it’s been in the fridge, it’s never cold.” Another stated, “Nobody ever believed me when I told them that drinks like Hawaiian Punch and Sunny D hurt my throat.”

One user even claimed: “When I was younger I spilt Hawaiian punch on my blue shirt and it literally bleached it.”

Others began talking about the science behind the egg’s reaction, voicing that “the dye is reacting with the calcium in the shells, and forming insoluble salts. as long as you’re not made of calcium, you’ll be fine.”

Others weren’t convinced, however, questioning, “But is that dissolving or is that sugar crystallizing?”

Either way, this kid’s science project has got people talking, with many resolved never to drink the beverage again.