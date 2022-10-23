Viral ‘Ellen’ star Sophia Grace announces she’s pregnant

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

Sophia Grace Brownlee, best known for her appearances on The Ellen Show alongside her cousin Rosie, has announced that she is pregnant.

Sophie Grace & Rosie first went viral in 2011, aged eight and five years old, after they covered Nicki Minaj’s ‘Superbass’ on YouTube.

The cousins were subsequently invited to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, after which they became reoccurring cast members on the show. They even had their own segment, ‘Tea Time with Sophia Grace & Rosie,’ where they met celebrities like Justin Bieber and Katy Perry.

Now, 19-year-old Sophia Grace has announced that she is pregnant with her first child. The star revealed the news in a YouTube video uploaded on October 22 titled, ‘I’m Pregnant.’

“I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant,” she told viewers. “So I am 21 weeks today, and the reason why I left it so long is because I always want to make sure that everything’s completely fine and that everything’s safe.”

“I’m sure a lot of you are gonna be very shocked, because it probably was quite unexpected,” she said. “But I was very shocked when I first found out, I’ve got used to it now, and I’m super super happy about it, and I can’t wait to share this journey with you guys.”

Sophia Grace went on to reveal that although she knows the baby’s sex, she’s going to do a separate video revealing it.

Rosie shared her excitement for her cousin’s news on her Instagram story: “Together forever, words can’t explain this feeling! So excited for this next chapter, here for you, will buy milk, babysit, but I don’t think I can change a nappy just yet. Love you so much.”

The news surprised many fans, who have been flooding Sophia Grace’s comment section with messages congratulating her on her pregnancy.