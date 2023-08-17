Viral bodycam footage shows 6ix9ine arrest after failing to attend court

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been seen on police body camera video being detained in Florida for skipping a court hearing for a speeding offense, and the footage has gone viral.

The controversial star hit the headlines in March after three males attacked him in the restroom at a LA Fitness in Lake Worth, Florida, which was also caught on camera.

This came after years of legal issues for the artist who has made plenty of enemies along the way, such as accepting a guilty plea deal for the charge of using a child in a sexual performance. As well as a racketeering charge, where the suspected gang member testified against other members of the Nine Trey gang.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, has since been shown in bodycam footage being detained on August 9 by deputies from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office.

Authorities have confirmed that the arrest was for failing to appear in court for three traffic offenses after the 27-year-old was accused of going 135 mph in a 65 mph zone in June.

Palm Beach authorities have confirmed the artist was initially stopped after he was seen driving his SUV and committing a traffic offense, as well as not having a visible number plate.

Law & Crime Network uploaded the footage to their YouTube channel which has since gone viral.

The footage starts with the artist parked up and in the driving seat, handing over details to the police, such as a number plate and registration, however, the authorities quickly realized there was a warrant out for his arrest and proceeded to detain him.

The officer took him to the back of his car and put the rapper’s hands over his head as police arrested him using handcuffs.

He can be heard saying: “For what?.” As the rapper is then told there is a warrant out for his arrest and is escorted to the deputy’s car.

6ix9ine starts to debate with the officers, saying “once I show you the license plate I’m good” as the officers continually shut down his requests. He later calms down as the patrol car drives them to the county jail.

Overall the rapper who is widely known for his aggressive and outrageous behavior has surprised viewers for how calm he was throughout.

“He and his guys were nice. A refreshing change”, one commenter said.

Another user highlights how he can’t believe 6ix9ine was arrested for not paying a speeding charge given his suspected high wealth, referring to the situation as “crazy”.

