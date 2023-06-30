Violent gym fight goes viral as men brawl amongst workout equipment

A video has gone viral for showing a violent brawl among a group of men. The most bizarre part of the fight? It took place in a gym.

Gymming can be a serious lifestyle for many, with various exercise fanatics often debating on correct etiquette across social media.

From how to use the equipment to not staring at others, there are many unspoken rules to ensure everyone is treated equally and with respect.

Article continues after ad

It seems, however, that some gym users did not get the memo on how to behave after a violent fight broke out between a group of men.

Shared to Twitter on the account ‘LordEmee1’, the video shows the men brawling amongst the equipment and other gym users.

Luckily no weapons were used in the fight — with plenty of weights around, the outcome could have been far more severe.

Article continues after ad

Instead, punches were thrown and people were tackled to the ground. All the while, other gym members watched and continued with their own workouts.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Instagram: blackfitness One gym user kept his headphones on and watched the brawl while patiently waiting to resume his workout.

It is unknown why exactly the fight broke out, however, some have assumed that race may have been involved. It is worth noting that there is currently no evidence to support this.

Article continues after ad

“The hatred in America is wild,” one person commented.

Others were more focused on the men’s skill — or lack of — with one Twitter user posting, “All that muscle tied to crappy technique.”

“None of them look like they know how to fight,” another said.

For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check out our page here.