Vine star Terrio goes viral again after revealing incredible transformation

Veteran Vine creator and singer Lil Terrio has sent shockwaves among fans after showing off his new physique. Following on from an impressive lifestyle change, Lil Terrio has been keeping fans updated with his intense workout routines.

Terrio became an internet icon at just six years old when his sensational dance moves in the “Ooh Kill ‘Em'” Vine clip helped catapult him to stardom.

Vine may have sadly died away, but that did little to wane Terrio’s fame with him gaining 874K followers on Instagram as of writing.

Terrio is enjoying a popularity boost once again after a video revealing his dramatic weight loss went viral online.

Advertisement

Lil Terrio shares intense fitness regime

Following on from his Vine fame, Terrio has been enjoying his career as a rapper with songs such as ‘Young Wild & Reckless’ and ‘Pop My Sh*t.’ However, music isn’t his only passion.

Read More: TikToker goes viral for insane aging transformation after med school

A video posted by TheBreadBatch showed Terrio’s dramatic transformation thanks to his new fitness regime. It wasn’t long before the clip caught the attention of some old-school Vine fans who were blown away by the change.

One shocked fan said: “Man got 20 years younger.” While many others congratulated him for his hard work saying they were “proud of him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheBreadBatch (@thebreadbatchtbb)

However, this isn’t the first time that Terrio has revealed his new physique. The Vine icon has been keeping fans up to speed with his workout routines on his personal Instagram account.

Advertisement

Read More: Tfue shoots down steroid accusations after his body transformation

Just some of the activities he has been doing to keep himself active include working out with weights, using treadmills, and even pushing a car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil TerRio (@lilterrio)

He also shared his progress online, comparing his physique to before he began training up to the present day much to his fans’ amazement.