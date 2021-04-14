Vine star Adam Perkins dies age 24

Viral vine star Adam Perkins has passed away at 24-years-old, confirmed by his identical twin brother Patrick, who revealed the devastating news on Instagram on Tuesday, April 14.

On his Instagram, Patrick wrote: “my brother, Adam Perkins, passed away this previous Sunday, 4-11-21. I can’t even really put into words what this loss means for me. I’m often asked the question, ‘what’s it like to be a twin?’ and my response is usually, ‘what’s it like to NOT be a twin?’

“Being a twin is a very central part of my identity. It’s all I’ve known. and I’m struggling to find the words to explain what it will be like for me to live in this world without him. my best friend.

“In his honor, I will be releasing his album “Latch Relay” on a limited edition vinyl. it will be the first release on Plas Teg Records (@plas.teg), a label that will seek to fulfill his musical destiny that was so tragically cut short. I love you, my best friend Adam. 1997-forever”

The cause of death has not been confirmed.

Patrick also posted a heartfelt tribute on TikTok featuring clips of Adam from throughout their life.

Tributes Pour in

Fans are devastated and hundreds of thousands have taken to Twitter and other social media to offer their tributes to Adam, sharing images and videos dedicated to the late star. One Twitter user wrote: “Rest in peace to a legend. Adam Perkins, forever welcoming us to Chili’s. You will be deeply missed.”

Rest in peace to a legend. Adam Perkins, forever welcoming us to Chili’s. You will be deeply missed💔 pic.twitter.com/nHMNwXAhZ9 — Izzy💫 (@LilMsIzz) April 14, 2021

Another user wrote, “rip Adam Perkins, like, forreal, you were one of my comfort people, I miss ya already friend, hope you’re welcoming people to chilis!!”

rip adam perkins, like, forreal, you were one of my comfort people, i miss ya already friend, hope you're welcoming people to chilis!! pic.twitter.com/TENMrWlyEU — ☭RedZero☭ (@ZeroRoyals) April 14, 2021

On TikTok, the spiritual successor to Vine, fans expressed their gratitude for the entertainment the fans provided to millions of people, with one person saying “This cut deep, you and Adam have brought happiness to so many people in my generation. It hurts to see something that mad light in my life go.”

Another person wrote, “Adam was a massive inspiration to me. My young self wouldn’t have been the same without his influence,” while Patrick replied “Me too man. My biggest inspiration.”

Who was Adam Perkins?

While Vine stopped existing in 2016, many of its biggest stars have carried on as iconic internet celebrities. Even now, short Vine compilations still get millions of views on YouTube, and there are still multiple Instagram and Twitter accounts dedicated to them. Several vines have carried on their internet life as memes or gifs and have even been pasted onto merchandise.

Adam and Patrick Perkins found viral fame on the app, particularly for one clip showing Patrick blowing a smoke circle using a vape on a desk when Adam, who carries the camera, blows it away. He turns to the camera and exasperatedly says “Adam!.”

Another iconic and highly quotable vine shows Adam walking into his bathroom in just a pair of boxers saying: “Hi, welcome to chillis.”

Due to their identical looks, many people thought the vines all featured the same person, and in November 2020, Patrick was forced to confirm that he and Adam were actually separate people.

Clearly Adam’s impact online was huge, and he will be missed by people around the globe.