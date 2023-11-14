Viewers shocked as airplane passenger covers their neighbor’s TV screen on long-haul flight

A passenger on an airplane wasn’t able to watch any movies during their trip when a flier in front of them covered their TV screen with their hands during a long-haul flight.

There’s no shortage of jaw-dropping moments that have happened on airplanes — but this incident in particular is making the internet rage.

Just over the past year, we’ve covered a slew of disturbances that went viral during flights. From a woman ‘upgrading’ her seats by covering them in plastic wrap to a woman who claimed one of her fellow passengers “wasn’t real” in an epic meltdown, it seems airplanes are a hotspot for… interesting events.

The latest moment to take the internet by storm is sparking a debate about communication with other fliers during air travel and what’s considered acceptable flying behavior.

Unsplash.com: Suhyeon Choi Airplanes have been hotspots for viral moments over the past year.

Person’s hands cover passenger’s TV screen on long-haul flight

In 2022, Reddit user ‘d_p_e_k’ posted a video taken by his cousin, showing their point of view from where they were sitting in an airplane.

The passenger in front of them had their hands over the headrest of their seat, effectively blocking the cousin’s TV screen.

In the video, the flier tapped on the screen and appeared to pick at their fingernails, apparently oblivious to what they were doing and how they were inconveniencing the person behind them.

The video went viral, and is picking up again a year later as viewers are left flabbergasted by the passenger’s behavior — and even offering some suggestions as to how they would have handled the situation.

“You should have held his hands,” one commenter suggested.

“Fake sneeze and flick some water on him,” another said.

However, others were upset that the cousin apparently didn’t communicate with the passenger about their behavior for the duration of their long flight.

“And your cousin sat there in silence and let them do that?” one user said. “Lol they must have liked it, then.”

“Your cousin should have called a flight attendant and tell them ‘hands’ to stay on his side,” another suggested.

This is just the latest airplane-related snafu to go viral after an off-duty pilot reportedly tried to crash a plane during a bad mushroom trip.