Viewers outraged at Salvation Army for using Apple Pay to accept donations

Never done before, the Salvation Army is now asking people to use Apple Pay to donate during the holidays.

There are a few things that are inevitable to run into while shopping for the holidays — one being a red Salvation Army donation bucket.

Usually, there’s a volunteer ringing a bell when asking for passerbyers to donate their cash or change.

However, during a recent shopping excursion, a woman came across an Apple Pay station for the Salvation Army.

People have since reacted, outraged at how the idea of donating has changed.

People shocked at how much the Salvation Army was asking for in donations via Apple Pay

TikToker Ms. Parkman was recently doing some holiday shopping when she encountered the opportunity to donate to the Salvation Army.

However, to her surprise, the way of donating looked a little different. As she recorded what would later be her viral TikTok video, Ms. Parkman walked up to an Apple Pay station.

All you’d have to do was tap your phone to the charge and your donation to the Salvation Army would go through.

However, not only was there no human present at the pay station, but there were only three price options to donate — $20, $10, & $5.

Those who viewed Ms. Parkman’s video were stunned when they saw how the donation process changed, saying, “I remember asking my mom for her spare change to give to Santa, lol. Not no $5.”

Someone also asked where the $1 option was, as they also thought the price range was a bit much to ask for.

Others mocked the idea, jokingly saying, “Sorry, I only carry cash.”

And though Ms. Parkman did reply to a comment saying that she usually pulls out a couple of dollars for her children to donate during the holidays, it seemed as though she was disappointed, as she also mentioned that she enjoyed the “pleasant” bell ringers.