Viewers disgusted after Reese’s Cup contains live maggots in viral video

Viewers on TikTok were left shocked after a video showing live maggots apparently crawling through Reese’s Cups went viral on the platform.

Every so often, perfectly good and not-expired food can manage to go bad for seemingly no reason. Back in August, a TikTok video went viral claiming they found bugs inside of a seasoning bottle from Walmart.

Reports of Reese’s Cups having live maggots in them can be dated clear back to 2014, and popular fact-checking website Snopes hasn’t determined whether or not it’s true.

A TikTok video recently went viral showing the bugs inside of Miniature Reese’s Cups, leaving viewers shocked yet again.

Woman claims Reese’s Cups came with live maggots

Uploaded on October 3, 2023, the clip has been viewed over two million times and has left many viewers stunned.

“My friend just bought these at Walmart. Just letting people know to please be careful buying the Reese’s,” she said, showing the mini Reese’s Cups on her table with maggots crawling in and around them.

She went on to show herself opening one up from a pile on the table, and the result was straight from Reese’s lovers nightmare.

The video has over 7,000 comments, with many users disgusted at the findings.

“That isn’t gonna just be from Walmart! That had to come from the company that made them,” one replied.

Another commented that they had a similar encounter: “I bought a Nestlé Crunch bar when I was like 6 and it has these in it. I’m 41 now lol still haunts me and I always check.”

“Those all look opened and re-wrapped but that’s just me,” one person said that doubted the findings.

Reese’s hasn’t commented on the viral video as of writing, but we’ll be sure to update this article if they do.

