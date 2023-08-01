Viewers demand Joe Rogan invite Dr Disrespect on JRE podcast for “banger” episode

Dr Disrespect shuts down requests to appear on Joe Rogan podcast

Fans of Joe Rogan and Dr Disrespect are pushing hard for a JRE podcast episode featuring the two megastars.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s JRE is the most-watched podcast in the world, where the former Fear Factor host interviews everyone from Elon Musk to Edward Snowden – but he’s never had the two-time on yet.

With the Joe Rogan Experience continuing to be a hit with viewers, it’s not uncommon to see fans pitch their own ideas for who would make a good guest, and Dr Disrespect seems to have jumped on that list.

In late July, thousands of people voiced their support for Doc to make an appearance on Joe Rogan with many insisting it would be a “banger” of an episode.

Fans want Dr Disrespect to go on Joe Rogan podcast

In a post going viral on X, Dr Disrespect’s mod ‘SixxTimeDad’ uploaded photos of the two men with the caption, “The interview we deserve.”

As expected, it wasn’t long before others commented in agreement, urging Rogan to make the interview a reality.

“This would be a banger of an episode,” one said.

“I don’t watch podcasts… but I’d have to tune into that one,” remarked another.

Others felt that the interview would be better if Dr Disrespect was out of character and instead went on JRE as Guy Beahm instead of the two-time.

It’s not often that Doc breaks character, but when he does, it’s always quite interesting, as he will approach a topic in a completely different way than when he’s dominating the competition on stream.

So far, there’s no word on if Rogan and Dr Disrespect are in talks. However, back in 2019, the streamer said he would turn down an invite to go on the show, saying that if he were to go on a podcast, he would do it “his way,” which could require “additional resources and funding.”

We’ll have to see if this fan demand is enough to sway Doc into picking up the flip phone and giving Rogan a call to see if an interview can come to fruition.