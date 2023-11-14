Viewers appalled after hotel refuses to fix guest’s broken door

A woman took to TikTok to expose the hotel she was staying at for not fixing her broken door during her stay. As a result, viewers were gobsmacked.

Staying in a hospitable environment when away from home comes with expectations. Is there a television with cable? Will there be a mini fridge to put leftovers in? Do the blinds cover the sunshine in the morning?

And most importantly, does the door to the hotel room safely lock without any trouble?

So, when TikToker Maggie stayed at the Marriott without a properly functioning door, not only was she appalled, but her viewers were just as flabbergasted by the hotel’s unwillingness to fix the situation at that moment.

Woman was given cheesecake and wine instead of new hotel room

Maggie was traveling for work in downtown Philadelphia when her company put her up for a night’s stay at the Marriott.

However, when she went to lock the door to her hotel room, she noticed a gap between the frame and the door itself when attempting to get inside her room.

The lock on the inside where she was staying was also damaged and unable to properly lock.

Maggie then went to the front desk, hoping for another room, but the hotel was completely full.

Not only that, but there wasn’t anyone willing to fix the lock to her door before she went to bed that night.

However, the hotel offered Maggie a slice of cheesecake and a glass of wine to make up for their mistake.

But that wasn’t enough for Maggie, so she asked the hotel for door stops to put under her door from the inside to protect herself from any harm.

Though she was given two, she still was unable to sleep through the night.

After her stay, she uploaded a video to TikTok to expose the Marriott for their broken door, and viewers were just as appalled as Maggie was.

While some viewers mentioned that it wasn’t the first time that Marriott had broken doors, others were eager to say what they would have done.

“Omg, they wouldn’t move you?! Absolutely not. I’d be checking out or they should be accommodating you and moving you to another/partner hotel nearby.”

And, “I’ll take your wine and cheesecake but I’ll raise you a full refund, vouchers for my next stay, and free dinner!”

A manager of a separate hotel also chimed in, saying, “As a hotel manager… if the hotel is oversold there is nowhere for you to go BUT they should have walked you to another local hotel that had room free.”

Though Maggie didn’t say she’d never stay at that hotel in the future, she did mention to viewers what room number it was. After her stay, she also contacted the Marriott to explain the situation and was again met with little to no help.