Video game dispute ends in shoot-out with three officers injured

An argument over the loud volume of a video game has resulted in a shooting with three police officers getting injured in the crossfire.

Authorities were called to a property on Wednesday after a 12-year-old boy phoned police to report that his dad, Michael Hwang, had shot his uncle following a dispute. The boy had allegedly been arguing with his dad over a video game’s volume when the boy’s uncle stepped in and things escalated.

Hwang, donning a ballistic vest and armed with a Glock pistol, reportedly then waited in the front doorway for police to arrive before unleashing gunfire on them.

A gunfight ensued until Hwang was fatally wounded. Acting Police Commissioner John Stanford told The Associated Press that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two officers and a sergeant were injured during the shooting but are expected to make a recovery. The uncle was hospitalized in critical condition, and the son and a woman were able to leave the residence uninjured.

According to FOX 29, Hwang was known to the police department and was “suffering from a mental illness.” Just last month, he was found ‘not guilty’ on two criminal charges after firing guns in the backyard of the same property.

“It is stunning, I thank God that (the officers) are okay. I thank them for their bravery and their desire to do this job which is very, very difficult, and I thank their families for the sacrifice they make,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Responding to the news on Twitter, one person wrote, “These senseless crimes have to stop.”

